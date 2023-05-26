Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has decreased by -1.49 when compared to last closing price of 44.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is above average at 32.16x. The 36-month beta value for WPM is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WPM is $54.68, which is $12.93 above than the current price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on May 26, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM’s stock has seen a -7.46% decrease for the week, with a -9.19% drop in the past month and a 9.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.90% for WPM’s stock, with a 10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WPM Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.42. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 13.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.