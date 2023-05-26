What Recent Market Trends Mean for WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) Stock

The stock of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has seen a 11.93% increase in the past week, with a 36.00% gain in the past month, and a -68.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.83% for WISA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.43% for WISA stock, with a simple moving average of -94.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WISA is -0.18.

The public float for WISA is 1.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WISA on May 26, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

WISA) stock’s latest price update

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)’s stock price has plunge by 13.33relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WISA Trading at -12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +32.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2708. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc. saw -87.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 8,335 shares at the price of $0.11 back on Dec 16. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 574,189 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc., valued at $884 using the latest closing price.

Oliva George, the Chief Financial Officer of WiSA Technologies Inc., sale 3,390 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Oliva George is holding 261,651 shares at $359 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.