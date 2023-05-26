What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s (TNDM) Stock

In the past week, TNDM stock has gone down by -11.24%, with a monthly decline of -29.89% and a quarterly plunge of -27.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.52% for TNDM’s stock, with a -39.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) is $53.79, which is $27.5 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 62.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNDM on May 26, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

TNDM stock's latest price update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.71 compared to its previous closing price of 28.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TNDM Trading at -30.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -29.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -11.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.94. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. saw -41.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Allen Dick, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.47 back on May 18. After this action, Allen Dick now owns 12,205 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., valued at $294,687 using the latest closing price.

Howell Peyton R, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $30.16 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Howell Peyton R is holding 8,550 shares at $90,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.