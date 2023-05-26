What Recent Market Trends Mean for Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) Stock

In the past week, RJF stock has gone up by 3.81%, with a monthly gain of 0.29% and a quarterly plunge of -14.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of -11.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is 12.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RJF is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is $109.60, which is $18.2 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 193.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. On May 26, 2023, RJF’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

RJF) stock’s latest price update

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.34 in relation to its previous close of 89.48. However, the company has experienced a 3.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RJF Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.51. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Perry Jodi, who sale 6,343 shares at the price of $112.30 back on Feb 06. After this action, Perry Jodi now owns 7,150 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $712,319 using the latest closing price.

Raney Steven M, the President & CEO RJBank of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,577 shares at $107.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Raney Steven M is holding 56,537 shares at $599,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.