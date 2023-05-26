What Recent Market Trends Mean for Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) Stock

In the past week, ORCC stock has gone up by 1.31%, with a monthly gain of 3.69% and a quarterly plunge of -2.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for ORCC stock, with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is 8.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORCC is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is $14.75, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for ORCC is 384.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On May 26, 2023, ORCC’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

ORCC) stock’s latest price update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.53 in relation to its previous close of 13.26. However, the company has experienced a 1.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ORCC Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Kaye Eric A., who purchase 3,749 shares at the price of $13.34 back on May 23. After this action, Kaye Eric A. now owns 19,144 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $50,012 using the latest closing price.

Packer Craig, the President and CEO of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, purchase 75,600 shares at $13.23 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Packer Craig is holding 300,716 shares at $1,000,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.