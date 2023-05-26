VMware Inc. (VMW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has increased by 3.48 when compared to last closing price of 127.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that VMware CEO Says Sale to Broadcom Is on Track Despite Regulatory Reviews

Is It Worth Investing in VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is above average at 41.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VMware Inc. (VMW) is $138.79, which is $7.42 above the current market price. The public float for VMW is 227.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VMW on May 26, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

VMW’s Market Performance

The stock of VMware Inc. (VMW) has seen a 5.23% increase in the past week, with a 6.35% rise in the past month, and a 19.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for VMW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.52% for VMW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.49% for the last 200 days.

VMW Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.54. In addition, VMware Inc. saw 7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Rowe Zane, who sale 35,715 shares at the price of $124.53 back on Apr 03. After this action, Rowe Zane now owns 174,162 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $4,447,592 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of VMware Inc., sale 6,651 shares at $121.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 69,563 shares at $804,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69. Equity return is now at value 254.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 735.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 670.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VMware Inc. (VMW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.