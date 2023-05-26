Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has increased by 3.26 when compared to last closing price of 25.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is above average at 8.49x. The 36-month beta value for VSH is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VSH is $24.33, which is -$1.64 below than the current price. The public float for VSH is 139.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of VSH on May 26, 2023 was 997.92K shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH’s stock has seen a 2.28% increase for the week, with a 24.44% rise in the past month and a 22.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.67% for VSH’s stock, with a 21.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSH Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.49. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. saw 20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 23,834 shares at the price of $21.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 35,552 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., valued at $501,944 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., sale 44,161 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $1,007,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.79 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at +12.26. The total capital return value is set at 24.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.