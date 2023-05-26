Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI)’s stock price has dropped by -9.70 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $0.79 above than the current price. The public float for VIRI is 16.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of VIRI on May 26, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VIRI’s Market Performance

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has seen a 10.00% increase in the past week, with a 56.07% rise in the past month, and a 290.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.72% for VIRI’s stock, with a -11.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VIRI Trading at 73.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares surge +39.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +298.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0362. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 412.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

Equity return is now at value -171.30, with -144.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.