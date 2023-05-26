Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has gone up by 1.75% for the week, with a 26.77% rise in the past month and a 11.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.37% for VECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.62% for VECO’s stock, with a 16.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is $25.00, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for VECO is 50.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VECO on May 26, 2023 was 561.80K shares.

VECO) stock’s latest price update

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO)’s stock price has soared by 3.51 in relation to previous closing price of 22.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VECO Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.75. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw 25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 62,504 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $46,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.38 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc. stands at +25.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.32. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.03. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.