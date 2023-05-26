UWM Holdings Corporation’s (UWMC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, UWMC stock has gone up by 2.89%, with a monthly decline of -11.58% and a quarterly surge of 20.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for UWM Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for UWMC’s stock, with a 21.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UWMC is $4.85, which is -$0.46 below the current market price. The public float for UWMC is 88.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.57% of that float. The average trading volume for UWMC on May 26, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

UWMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) has surged by 5.64 when compared to previous closing price of 4.88, but the company has seen a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/22/22 that Phoenix Suns dealt to mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia for NBA-record $4 billion: report

UWMC Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 55.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Czubak Kelly, who purchase 2,439 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 21. After this action, Czubak Kelly now owns 5,316 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $9,988 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.