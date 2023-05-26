Unilever PLC (UL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 51.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UL is at 0.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UL is 2.52B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for UL on May 26, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

UL stock saw a decrease of -2.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.64% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.78% for Unilever PLC (UL).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for UL’s stock, with a 3.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UL Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.05. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unilever PLC (UL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.