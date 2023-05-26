Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has increased by 0.77 when compared to last closing price of 481.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ULTA is $553.73, which is $77.79 above the current market price. The public float for ULTA is 49.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume for ULTA on May 26, 2023 was 679.47K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has seen a -5.55% decrease in the past week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month, and a -6.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for ULTA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.27% for ULTA’s stock, with a 3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ULTA Trading at -7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $508.96. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Ryan Anita Jane, who sale 1,255 shares at the price of $544.69 back on Apr 03. After this action, Ryan Anita Jane now owns 2,491 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $683,583 using the latest closing price.

Nagler Lorna, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $541.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Nagler Lorna is holding 6,632 shares at $649,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+39.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +12.17. The total capital return value is set at 45.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.15. Equity return is now at value 67.20, with 24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 97.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.27. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.