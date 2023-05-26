Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRVN is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is $4.33, which is $18.92 above the current market price. The public float for TRVN is 6.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. On May 26, 2023, TRVN’s average trading volume was 2.62M shares.

TRVN) stock’s latest price update

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN)’s stock price has dropped by -10.74 in relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRVN’s Market Performance

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has seen a -2.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 73.91% gain in the past month and a 1.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.20% for TRVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.22% for TRVN’s stock, with a -58.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRVN Trading at 19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares surge +66.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVN fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1856. In addition, Trevena Inc. saw -24.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVN starting from Shin Barry, who sale 31,785 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 28. After this action, Shin Barry now owns 873,056 shares of Trevena Inc., valued at $13,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.