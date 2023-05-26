Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Stock Records -38.20% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has seen a -18.77% decrease in the past week, with a -8.56% drop in the past month, and a -38.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for TITN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.81% for TITN’s stock, with a -19.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is above average at 6.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is $43.00, which is $14.7 above the current market price. The public float for TITN is 20.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TITN on May 26, 2023 was 356.61K shares.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.56 compared to its previous closing price of 34.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TITN Trading at -9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TITN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TITN fell by -18.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.68. In addition, Titan Machinery Inc. saw -28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TITN starting from Erickson Stan K., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $29.67 back on Mar 21. After this action, Erickson Stan K. now owns 39,031 shares of Titan Machinery Inc., valued at $89,010 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TITN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.26 for the present operating margin

+19.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Machinery Inc. stands at +4.55. The total capital return value is set at 16.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.56. Total debt to assets is 35.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.