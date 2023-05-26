Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has gone down by -26.18% for the week, with a -16.29% drop in the past month and a -14.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.38% for THRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.70% for THRX’s stock, with a -0.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) is $22.29, which is $14.17 above the current market price. The public float for THRX is 38.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On May 26, 2023, THRX’s average trading volume was 116.26K shares.

THRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) has decreased by -6.88 when compared to last closing price of 8.72.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -26.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THRX Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX fell by -27.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.67. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 63.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from HAYDEN DONALD J JR, who purchase 9,900 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Dec 30. After this action, HAYDEN DONALD J JR now owns 10,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $49,489 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management V. the 10% Owner of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Foresite Capital Management V, is holding 3,585,346 shares at $2,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The total capital return value is set at -23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.13. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.