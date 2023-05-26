The Volatility of Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) Stock: A -6.05% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Mattel Inc. (MAT) has gone down by -6.05% for the week, with a 5.24% rise in the past month and a -2.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.76% for MAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for MAT’s stock, with a -6.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is 24.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAT is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is $23.00, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for MAT is 352.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On May 26, 2023, MAT’s average trading volume was 2.67M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has decreased by -2.14 when compared to last closing price of 18.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/29/23 that ‘Digital Blackface’? Levi’s gets pushback for using AI models to add diversity.

MAT Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.29. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw 0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mattel Inc. (MAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.