The Volatility of Cybin Inc.'s (CYBN) Stock:...

The Volatility of Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) Stock: A -7.17% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has gone down by -7.17% for the week, with a -13.53% drop in the past month and a -51.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.32% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.50% for CYBN’s stock, with a -42.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

The public float for CYBN is 147.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On May 26, 2023, CYBN’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) has decreased by -1.35 when compared to last closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYBN Trading at -21.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares sank -20.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3057. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

