The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is 27.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHW is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is $255.04, which is $26.54 above the current market price. The public float for SHW is 237.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On May 26, 2023, SHW’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

SHW) stock’s latest price update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.99 in comparison to its previous close of 228.78, however, the company has experienced a -2.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis Bought Up Shares

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW’s stock has fallen by -2.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly rise of 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for The Sherwin-Williams Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for SHW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

SHW Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.70. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 76.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.