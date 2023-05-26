The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (SHPH) Stock

The stock of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has gone up by 27.17% for the week, with a -19.14% drop in the past month and a -25.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.49% for SHPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.82% for SHPH’s stock, with a -68.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHPH is 5.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHPH on May 26, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

SHPH) stock’s latest price update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHPH Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.22%, as shares sank -20.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH rose by +26.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2206. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -33.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPH starting from Dritschilo Anatoly, who sale 8,372 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Dritschilo Anatoly now owns 1,085,200 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $13,437 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Bette, the Director of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., sale 4,366 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Jacobs Bette is holding 31,221 shares at $7,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

The total capital return value is set at -65.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.10. Equity return is now at value -103.90, with -66.10 for asset returns.

Based on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.