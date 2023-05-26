The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is above average at 11.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is $87.44, which is $19.47 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 308.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIG on May 26, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has dropped by -1.56 compared to previous close of 69.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIG’s Market Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a -3.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month, and a -11.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for HIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.24% for HIG’s stock, with a -3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIG Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.16. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $70.25 back on May 08. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,172 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,604 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Jonathan R, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 21 shares at $69.81 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Bennett Jonathan R is holding 25,643 shares at $1,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.