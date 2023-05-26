The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is above average at 11.53x. The 36-month beta value for GS is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GS is $389.04, which is $63.43 above than the current price. The public float for GS is 331.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of GS on May 26, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.27relation to previous closing price of 319.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that Nvidia’s market capitalization gain on Thursday is bigger than all of Disney, Netflix, Boeing or Nike

GS’s Market Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a -1.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.77% decline in the past month and a -10.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for GS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for GS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.16% for the last 200 days.

GS Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $326.47. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 24,819,473 shares at the price of $21.61 back on May 08. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 110,337 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $536,472,909 using the latest closing price.

LEE BRIAN J, the Chief Risk Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $337.66 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that LEE BRIAN J is holding 15,052 shares at $1,012,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.