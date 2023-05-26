The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.19 in relation to its previous close of 8.09. However, the company has experienced a -8.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) by analysts is $13.67, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 118.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.94% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.15M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO’s stock has seen a -8.03% decrease for the week, with a 5.36% rise in the past month and a -16.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for The GEO Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.71% for GEO’s stock, with a -15.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GEO Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -29.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from Black James H., who sale 12,837 shares at the price of $8.36 back on May 17. After this action, Black James H. now owns 0 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $107,253 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of The GEO Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Black James H. is holding 6,373 shares at $32,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.