The -20.36% Simple Moving Average of Capri Holdings Limited’s (CPRI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has seen a -4.46% decrease in the past week, with a -5.24% drop in the past month, and a -21.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for CPRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for CPRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is above average at 7.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is $56.69, which is $18.26 above the current market price. The public float for CPRI is 125.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRI on May 26, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 39.37, however, the company has experienced a -4.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Clothing Companies Lean on Retailers to Ease Inventory Glut

CPRI Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.22. In addition, Capri Holdings Limited saw -31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRI starting from Edwards Thomas Jr., who purchase 4,900 shares at the price of $41.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, Edwards Thomas Jr. now owns 127,319 shares of Capri Holdings Limited, valued at $201,243 using the latest closing price.

IDOL JOHN D, the Chairman & CEO of Capri Holdings Limited, purchase 240,000 shares at $41.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that IDOL JOHN D is holding 1,967,545 shares at $9,976,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+62.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Limited stands at +14.54. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.13. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 118.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.30. Total debt to assets is 40.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.