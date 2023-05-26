Home  »  Trending   »  The -13.88% Decline of IMAC Holdings Inc.’s ...

The -13.88% Decline of IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BACK stock has gone down by -14.11%, with a monthly decline of -12.14% and a quarterly plunge of -39.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for IMAC Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.30% for BACK’s stock, with a -59.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is $1.25, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BACK on May 26, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK)’s stock price has dropped by -7.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BACK Trading at -19.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.77%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1540. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -38.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -60.85 for the present operating margin
  • -9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

