TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is above average at 5.84x. The 36-month beta value for TGNA is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TGNA is $20.75, which is $4.94 above than the current price. The public float for TGNA is 221.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of TGNA on May 26, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)’s stock price has plunge by -3.29relation to previous closing price of 16.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Tegna Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $5.4 Billion.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TGNA’s stock has fallen by -4.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.99% and a quarterly drop of -28.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for TEGNA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.34% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -19.36% for the last 200 days.

TGNA Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.19. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -26.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.82 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +19.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on TEGNA Inc. (TGNA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.71. Total debt to assets is 43.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In summary, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.