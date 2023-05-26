Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a -2.08% decrease in the past week, with a 12.44% gain in the past month, and a 25.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for TTWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.37% for TTWO’s stock, with a 18.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is $148.63, which is $7.46 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTWO on May 26, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has surged by 0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 135.84, but the company has seen a -2.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/18/23 that Hints on ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Have Wall Street Raising Take-Two Price Targets

TTWO Trading at 11.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.98. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 31.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Slatoff Karl, who sale 68,351 shares at the price of $122.12 back on Apr 13. After this action, Slatoff Karl now owns 262,678 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $8,347,154 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 68,351 shares at $122.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 262,678 shares at $8,347,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.