Stem Inc. (STEM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STEM is $9.36, which is $5.14 above than the current price. The public float for STEM is 140.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.79% of that float. The average trading volume of STEM on May 26, 2023 was 5.85M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STEM) stock’s latest price update

Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.49 in relation to its previous close of 4.73. However, the company has experienced a 23.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

STEM’s Market Performance

Stem Inc. (STEM) has seen a 23.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.39% gain in the past month and a -39.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for STEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.93% for STEM’s stock, with a -51.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STEM Trading at -0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM rose by +22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Stem Inc. saw -45.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from Carrington John Eugene, who sale 3,600 shares at the price of $4.12 back on May 01. After this action, Carrington John Eugene now owns 117,688 shares of Stem Inc., valued at $14,832 using the latest closing price.

Russo Alan, the Chief Revenue Officer of Stem Inc., sale 1,553 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Russo Alan is holding 153,021 shares at $6,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc. stands at -34.18. The total capital return value is set at -11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.55. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Stem Inc. (STEM), the company’s capital structure generated 98.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Stem Inc. (STEM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.