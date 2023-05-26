Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Stock Showcases -24.04% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, DTC stock has gone down by -7.54%, with a monthly decline of -38.56% and a quarterly surge of 17.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Solo Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.04% for DTC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DTC is $10.33, which is $5.42 above than the current price. The public float for DTC is 63.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume of DTC on May 26, 2023 was 730.76K shares.

DTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) has plunged by -5.16 when compared to previous closing price of 5.04, but the company has seen a -7.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

DTC Trading at -31.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -39.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw 28.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from NB Alternatives Advisers LLC, who sale 6,255,595 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 16. After this action, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC now owns 627,286 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $31,277,975 using the latest closing price.

BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L., the 10% Owner of Solo Brands Inc., sale 4,903,450 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L. is holding 491,697 shares at $24,517,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+56.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc. stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.00. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Solo Brands Inc. (DTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 17.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.