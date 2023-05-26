Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMAR is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMAR is $52.00, which is $4.7 above the current price. The public float for SMAR is 127.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMAR on May 26, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) has dropped by -2.66 compared to previous close of 47.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Smartsheet Stock Is Sliding, but Analysts Remain Bullish

SMAR’s Market Performance

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has seen a -3.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.53% gain in the past month and a 7.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for SMAR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.86% for SMAR’s stock, with a 18.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMAR Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.04. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 17.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Marshall Jolene Lau, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $44.31 back on May 16. After this action, Marshall Jolene Lau now owns 6,585 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $46,570 using the latest closing price.

Arntz Michael, the Chief Revenue Officer of Smartsheet Inc., sale 7,961 shares at $47.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Arntz Michael is holding 10,522 shares at $379,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -21.00 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.