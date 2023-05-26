SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Stock Observes 32.71% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has seen a 13.59% increase in the past week, with a 49.32% gain in the past month, and a 29.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for SGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.41% for SGH’s stock, with a 32.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is above average at 57.84x. The 36-month beta value for SGH is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGH is $24.83, which is $2.85 above than the current price. The public float for SGH is 46.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.56% of that float. The average trading volume of SGH on May 26, 2023 was 548.36K shares.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) has jumped by 7.80 compared to previous close of 20.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGH Trading at 32.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +46.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH rose by +13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc. saw 47.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Pacheco Jack A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $20.00 back on May 22. After this action, Pacheco Jack A now owns 205,511 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Pacheco Jack A, the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of SMART Global Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Pacheco Jack A is holding 205,511 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), the company’s capital structure generated 181.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.