Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has decreased by -15.73 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a -8.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYTA is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SYTA is $0.50, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYTA on May 26, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA stock saw an increase of -8.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.59% and a quarterly increase of -36.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.64% for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -54.65% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1205. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.