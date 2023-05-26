SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV): A Technical Analysis

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48x compared to its average ratio.

SILV currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SILV on May 26, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

SILV) stock’s latest price update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV)’s stock price has dropped by -1.26 in relation to previous closing price of 6.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SILV’s Market Performance

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has experienced a -6.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.84% drop in the past month, and a 18.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for SILV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for SILV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.33% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw 4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc. stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.