Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 135.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) Right Now?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is $173.00, which is $34.83 above the current market price. The public float for SLAB is 31.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLAB on May 26, 2023 was 574.53K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has seen a 0.04% increase in the past week, with a -1.33% drop in the past month, and a -19.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for SLAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for SLAB’s stock, with a -4.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLAB Trading at -10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.02. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 3.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Wyatt Christy, who sale 674 shares at the price of $166.38 back on Apr 21. After this action, Wyatt Christy now owns 5,720 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $112,140 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 500 shares at $166.38 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 6,580 shares at $83,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+59.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.27. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.