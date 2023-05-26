Should You Invest in KLA Corporation (KLAC) Now?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KLAC is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KLAC is $439.06, which is -$6.15 below the current market price. The public float for KLAC is 136.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for KLAC on May 26, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

KLAC) stock’s latest price update

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.20 in relation to its previous close of 408.90. However, the company has experienced a 1.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLAC’s stock has risen by 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.52% and a quarterly rise of 14.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for KLA Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.71% for KLAC’s stock, with a 17.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KLAC Trading at 12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $398.31. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Lorig Brian, who sale 1,727 shares at the price of $425.00 back on May 18. After this action, Lorig Brian now owns 23,231 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $733,975 using the latest closing price.

Khan Ahmad A., the President, Semi Proc. Control of KLA Corporation, sale 1,915 shares at $405.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Khan Ahmad A. is holding 55,172 shares at $775,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+60.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +36.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.25. Equity return is now at value 159.60, with 26.40 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corporation (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 483.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.86. Total debt to assets is 53.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 481.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KLA Corporation (KLAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.