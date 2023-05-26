Should You Invest in eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EMAN is at 2.03.

The public float for EMAN is 77.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.33% of that float. The average trading volume for EMAN on May 26, 2023 was 987.76K shares.

EMAN) stock’s latest price update

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 2.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EMAN’s Market Performance

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has seen a 0.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.31% gain in the past month and a 87.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for EMAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for EMAN’s stock, with a 76.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EMAN Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw 135.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 21,605 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Jan 06. After this action, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC now owns 2,762,284 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $18,299 using the latest closing price.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of eMagin Corporation, sale 3,500 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC is holding 2,783,889 shares at $2,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.