Should You Invest in Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BOWL is $20.72, which is $8.15 above the current market price. The public float for BOWL is 101.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.95% of that float. The average trading volume for BOWL on May 26, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 12.10. However, the company has seen a 3.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BOWL’s Market Performance

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.94% decline in the past month and a -19.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.96% for BOWL’s stock, with a -12.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOWL Trading at -17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw -10.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Lavan Robert M., who purchase 8,595 shares at the price of $11.47 back on May 19. After this action, Lavan Robert M. now owns 8,595 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $98,585 using the latest closing price.

A-B Parent LLC, the Director of Bowlero Corp., sale 4,908,234 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that A-B Parent LLC is holding 63,484,324 shares at $73,700,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.98. Equity return is now at value 844.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 659.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 207.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.