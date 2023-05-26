Should You Invest in American Express Company (AXP) Now?

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXP is $179.01, which is $30.97 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 741.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for AXP on May 26, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 150.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that American Express Earnings Miss. It’s Bracing for Debt Struggles.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP’s stock has fallen by -1.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.98% and a quarterly drop of -13.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for American Express Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.38% for the last 200 days.

AXP Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.27. In addition, American Express Company saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Herena Monique, who sale 22,841 shares at the price of $152.84 back on May 19. After this action, Herena Monique now owns 13,770 shares of American Express Company, valued at $3,491,018 using the latest closing price.

Grosfield Howard, the President, U.S. Consumer Serv of American Express Company, sale 5,456 shares at $174.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Grosfield Howard is holding 7,045 shares at $952,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Express Company (AXP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.