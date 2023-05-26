Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.97 in relation to its previous close of 61.32. However, the company has experienced a -4.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Seagate Reports Surprise Loss as Big Customers Hold Back

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for STX is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STX is $62.83, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for STX is 205.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.62% of that float. The average trading volume for STX on May 26, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

STX’s Market Performance

STX’s stock has seen a -4.21% decrease for the week, with a 6.69% rise in the past month and a -9.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for Seagate Technology Holdings plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for STX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

STX Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.06. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Nygaard Jeffrey D., who sale 36,809 shares at the price of $69.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Nygaard Jeffrey D. now owns 30,360 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $2,544,867 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.04 for the present operating margin

+29.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at +14.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.62. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), the company’s capital structure generated 5,225.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.12. Total debt to assets is 63.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,677.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.