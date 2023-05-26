SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.19 in comparison to its previous close of 15.51, however, the company has experienced a -5.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Right Now?

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) by analysts is $6.62, The public float for SD is 36.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SD was 681.84K shares.

SD’s Market Performance

SD’s stock has seen a -5.06% decrease for the week, with a 19.98% rise in the past month and a 13.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for SandRidge Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.22% for SD’s stock, with a -3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SD Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SD fell by -15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, SandRidge Energy Inc. saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.81 for the present operating margin

+70.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SandRidge Energy Inc. stands at +95.24. The total capital return value is set at 46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.05. Equity return is now at value 54.00, with 42.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.