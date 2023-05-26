Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Stock Records -4.91% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, RYAN stock has gone down by -7.41%, with a monthly gain of 3.25% and a quarterly plunge of -4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.13% for RYAN’s stock, with a -0.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) Right Now?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 72.86x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) by analysts is $46.30, which is $6.32 above the current market price. The public float for RYAN is 96.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RYAN was 738.18K shares.

RYAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 40.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RYAN Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.61. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. saw -0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from ONEX CORP, who sale 8,310,091 shares at the price of $43.45 back on May 25. After this action, ONEX CORP now owns 4,145,621 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., valued at $361,073,454 using the latest closing price.

TURNER TIMOTHY WILLIAM, the President of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., sale 689,909 shares at $43.45 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that TURNER TIMOTHY WILLIAM is holding 4,058 shares at $29,976,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.71.

Based on Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 450.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 439.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.