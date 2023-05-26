Rumble Inc. (RUM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RUM is $12.00, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 78.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.72% of that float. The average trading volume for RUM on May 26, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) has dropped by -2.62 compared to previous close of 9.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RUM’s Market Performance

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a -0.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.16% gain in the past month and a 15.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.24% for RUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for RUM’s stock, with a -0.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RUM Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 62.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

-15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc. stands at -28.96. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rumble Inc. (RUM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.