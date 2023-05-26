Rite Aid Corporation (RAD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is $1.50, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for RAD is 54.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAD on May 26, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has dropped by -6.88 in relation to previous closing price of 1.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RAD’s Market Performance

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has experienced a -14.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.52% drop in the past month, and a -54.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for RAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.20% for RAD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.18% for the last 200 days.

RAD Trading at -20.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9620. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -47.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -3.11. Equity return is now at value 215.80, with -9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.