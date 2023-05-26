Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) has plunged by -2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 54.46, but the company has seen a -4.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Ritchie Bros. Is Buying IAA, a Digital Vehicle Marketplace

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is above average at 55.51x. The 36-month beta value for RBA is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RBA is $66.71, which is $13.41 above than the current price. The public float for RBA is 110.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume of RBA on May 26, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has seen a -4.77% decrease in the past week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month, and a -10.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for RBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for RBA’s stock, with a -9.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RBA Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.39. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw -5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Fandozzi Ann, who purchase 18,522 shares at the price of $54.06 back on May 18. After this action, Fandozzi Ann now owns 116,607 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $1,001,299 using the latest closing price.

Elton Robert George, the Director of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, purchase 1,471 shares at $54.15 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Elton Robert George is holding 1,471 shares at $79,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.46 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 26.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.