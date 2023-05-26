Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has gone down by -25.96% for the week, with a -20.14% drop in the past month and a 19.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.22% for RVPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.44% for RVPH’s stock, with a 37.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RVPH is also noteworthy at 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RVPH is $15.00, which is $9.41 above than the current price. The public float for RVPH is 14.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.07% of that float. The average trading volume of RVPH on May 26, 2023 was 155.50K shares.

RVPH) stock’s latest price update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.79 in comparison to its previous close of 6.41, however, the company has experienced a -25.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RVPH Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares sank -18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVPH fell by -25.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +739.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 31.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVPH starting from Patel Purav, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Purav now owns 43,547 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $14,070 using the latest closing price.

Narayan Prabhu, the Chief Financial Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Narayan Prabhu is holding 100,000 shares at $83,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVPH

Equity return is now at value -138.90, with -109.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.