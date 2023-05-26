Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) by analysts is $5.69, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 58.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.50% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RENT was 671.89K shares.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT’s stock has fallen by -22.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.94% and a quarterly drop of -40.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.13% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.75% for RENT’s stock, with a -31.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -22.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -32.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 9,385 shares at the price of $2.27 back on May 03. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 1,329,369 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $21,351 using the latest closing price.

Donato Brian, the Chief Revenue Officer of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 4,585 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Donato Brian is holding 771,635 shares at $10,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -46.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.