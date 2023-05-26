Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RDFN is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RDFN is $8.69, which is -$1.49 below than the current price. The public float for RDFN is 104.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.50% of that float. The average trading volume of RDFN on May 26, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.46relation to previous closing price of 9.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that First Annual Drop in Rents Since Pandemic Began, Redfin Says

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN’s stock has fallen by -5.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.47% and a quarterly rise of 29.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.89% for Redfin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.22% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of 37.72% for the last 200 days.

RDFN Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +32.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 130.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Taubman Christian John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.75 back on Apr 10. After this action, Taubman Christian John now owns 34,492 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $87,512 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 3,110 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 16,242 shares at $21,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -313.10, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.