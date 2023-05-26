Real-Time Update: Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen a 8.11% increase in the past week, with a 85.19% gain in the past month, and a 28.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.05% for SWIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.90% for SWIM’s stock, with a 5.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

The public float for SWIM is 105.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWIM on May 26, 2023 was 445.05K shares.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWIM Trading at 43.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +71.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Cline James E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.40 back on May 12. After this action, Cline James E now owns 169,050 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $34,000 using the latest closing price.

Cline James E, the Director of Latham Group Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Cline James E is holding 159,050 shares at $136,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.