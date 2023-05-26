Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.19 in relation to its previous close of 10.52. However, the company has experienced a -4.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is 7.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RC is 1.41.

The average price recommended by analysts for Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is $12.63, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for RC is 109.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. On May 26, 2023, RC’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

RC’s Market Performance

RC stock saw a decrease of -4.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Ready Capital Corporation (RC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.48% for RC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.13% for the last 200 days.

RC Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 3,841 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 60,406 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $42,443 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $10.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 56,565 shares at $54,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corporation stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corporation (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.