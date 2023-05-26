Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 25.27, but the company has seen a -2.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) by analysts is $25.79, which is $0.56 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RDN was 2.41M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stock saw an increase of -2.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.33% and a quarterly increase of 16.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Radian Group Inc. (RDN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.73% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.93% for the last 200 days.

RDN Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.87. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 32.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Ray Eric, who sale 7,087 shares at the price of $25.07 back on May 24. After this action, Ray Eric now owns 53,791 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $177,655 using the latest closing price.

Ray Eric, the Sr. Exec Vice President of Radian Group Inc., sale 32,525 shares at $25.67 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Ray Eric is holding 60,878 shares at $834,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.