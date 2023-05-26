R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCM is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is $19.44, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for RCM is 303.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% of that float. On May 26, 2023, RCM’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

RCM) stock’s latest price update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.13 in relation to previous closing price of 15.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM’s stock has fallen by -5.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.01% and a quarterly rise of 12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for R1 RCM Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.01% for RCM’s stock, with a 3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RCM Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.17. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw 44.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from SPARBY JOHN M., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on May 10. After this action, SPARBY JOHN M. now owns 243,827 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $327,280 using the latest closing price.

RIVAS LEE, the Chief Executive Officer of R1 RCM Inc., purchase 71,767 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RIVAS LEE is holding 71,767 shares at $1,000,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+19.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at -3.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.02. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 37.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.